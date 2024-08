IT KEEPS GETTING WORSE:

🚨 Tim Walz gets TORCHED by his battalion commander pic.twitter.com/Z82VuCsdrB — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 11, 2024

First the chaplain, and his replacement sergeant, now this. Can Tim Walz stay on the ticket? Or is he the 21st Century’s Thomas Eagleton?

And regardless, given that choosing him as her running mate was her first executive decision, Kamala’s not looking so good.