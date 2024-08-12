IT PAYS TO BE CONNECTED: Boeing Gets Massive Contract With Air Force for Some Reason.
If you wondered why we’re facing a crisis of institutional competence.
IT PAYS TO BE CONNECTED: Boeing Gets Massive Contract With Air Force for Some Reason.
If you wondered why we’re facing a crisis of institutional competence.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.