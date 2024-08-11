NEW FRONTIERS IN LOOKING FOR ALIENS: Warp Drive Collapse Should Generate Gravitational Waves, Theoretical Astrophysicists Claim.. “Even though warp drives are purely theoretical, they have a well-defined description in Einstein’s theory of general relativity, and so numerical simulations allow us to explore the impact they might have on spacetime in the form of gravitational waves. . . . The results are fascinating. The collapsing warp drive generates a distinct burst of gravitational waves, a ripple in spacetime that could be detectable by gravitational wave detectors that normally target black hole and neutron star mergers.”