THAT’S BECAUSE THEY DIDN’T DO ANYTHING WRONG: Federal judges who refused to hire Columbia grads are cleared of misconduct charges: ‘As judges who hire law clerks every year to serve in the federal judiciary, we have lost confidence in Columbia as an institution of higher education. Columbia has instead become an incubator of bigotry,’ they wrote. Well, yes.
