IT’S ALL ABOUT WHO HE REGARDS AS A THREAT TO HIS POWER:

Let me get this straight:

Keir Starmer is releasing violent criminals from prison just to replace them with people who commit thought crimes on @X.

And he is spending police resources investigating and going after people for retweets and Facebook posts when there is a shitload…

— Melissa Chen (@MsMelChen) August 10, 2024