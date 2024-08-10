JAMES LILEKS, AN ACTUAL MIDWESTERN DAD, LOOKS AT TIM WALZ: America’s Midwestern Dad?

The stories in the news talk about Walz’s “big dad energy!” Yay patriarchy, apparently. His legions of new fans describe his grounded Midwestern appeal, sensible and practical like the rest of the denizens of the great flat lands. The stories about his days as a high school teacher paint a picture of a man whose students liked him, a lot, and how he was a great teacher. No reason to doubt that.

And it doesn’t mean anything, anyway. I loved my teachers, too, but then years later you see their name attached to a letter in the paper yelling at Ronnie Raygun for being mean to the Sandinistas. Ohhhhkay well, I’ll just remember the good times, when he was failing me at chemistry.