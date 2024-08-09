ED MORRISSEY: Could the media already have tired of The Silence of the Kams? “Today, however, the leader of the Protection Racket Media signaled their curiosity — at least — about what Harris plans to do if she wins the election. Following up on a Trump tax-cut plan that they conceded could make a difference in the election, the New York Times wondered where Harris’ economic plan might be … and when voters can see it. Their headline wasn’t exactly subtle about it, either.”

So if you think Kamala needs policies to campaign you’d do this. But if you think she’s going to lose, you might also do this because you need eyeballs and ears and the Basement Campaign is boring.