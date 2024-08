MAKE THEM PAY: The Legal Backlash to DEI Training. “It turns out that putting Robin DiAngelo and Ibram X. Kendi in charge of the nation’s collective HR programs hasn’t gone smoothly in all cases. Who would have guessed? Today the Washington Post has a story about the legal backlash that ubiquitous anti-racism training has created. There are at least 59 current lawsuits brought against these training programs by people who say they felt discriminated against.

A good start.