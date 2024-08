WELL, NATURALLY:

“Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz, on at least five occasions as governor of Minnesota, hosted a Muslim cleric who celebrated Hamas‘s Oct. 7 attack last year on Israel and promoted a film popular among Neo-Nazis that glorifies Adolf Hitler” https://t.co/KzQJz9WVdP — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) August 9, 2024

Note that this tweet is from a “mainstream” reporter, so the story is really out in the open now.