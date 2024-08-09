IT’S FUN TO WATCH THEM DEBASE THEMSELVES TRYING TO GET HER ELECTED: ‘Fact Checker’ Whitewashes Kamala Harris’s Call for AR-15 Confiscation.
Did you notice that the media only deployed “fact checkers” once the facts started to get out?
IT’S FUN TO WATCH THEM DEBASE THEMSELVES TRYING TO GET HER ELECTED: ‘Fact Checker’ Whitewashes Kamala Harris’s Call for AR-15 Confiscation.
Did you notice that the media only deployed “fact checkers” once the facts started to get out?
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.