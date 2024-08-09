DID YOU KNOW? The 1964 Civil Rights Act explicitly banned race-based hiring quotas, but that didn’t stop Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz from instituting such a system in a state department? Just so, reports Washington Free Beacon’s Aaron Silbarium.
