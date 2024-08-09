NOTHING TO SEE HERE, MOVE ALONG: “Let me say up front that I do not know what motivated the FBI and Homeland Security to admit a known terrorist who was here to assassinate Donald Trump into the country. There could be a perfectly reasonable explanation–one that doesn’t implicate the same agency that almost got Donald Trump killed–to admit a known terrorist into the country. Right? Right? There could be nothing to see here at all. But it stinks, especially in light of the ridiculous security failure that the Department of Homeland Security’s Secret Service is responsible for on July 13th.”