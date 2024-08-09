AND THE BEST NEWS, GUYS, IS IT’S ONLY 15-20 YEARS AWAY! A Simpler Path to Fusion: The Promise of Spherical Tokamak Technology.
It’s not that I’m against fusion power. It’s just that they’ve been saying we’re almost there for my entire life.
