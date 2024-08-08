ED MORRISSEY: The Silence of the Kams, or Where’s the Beef — And the Press? “In fact, there’s no evidence anywhere of Kamala Harris’ post-nomination agenda or policy positions. Nominally, everyone assumes that Harris will incorporate the previous Biden agenda and positions, but that’s only an assumption. If voters go to Harris’ campaign website, they’ll find plenty of ways to send cash to the Harris-Walz effort … and no reason why they should. . . . As it turns out, there’s a reason why the media hasn’t made a stink about the Silence of the Kams. At least for now, they’re in on it. . . . This is almost worse than ‘fake news.’ It’s a complete sell-out by institutional media to sitting public officials and also candidates for higher office. We often talk about the coming crisis in media, but baby, it has arrived.”

