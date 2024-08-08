MORE SECRET SERVICE ROT EXPOSED: It’s easy to forget or not even be aware of the significant role of the United States Secret Service (USSS) in the events of Jan. 6, 2021. And like the Butler fiasco that nearly cost former President Donald Trump his life and the still unexplained cocaine found in the White House, there are multiple questions about the Secret Service’s work prior to and on the day of the riot.

Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.) was finally able earlier this week to force disclosure by Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of a damning Inspector General (IG) report.

Based on the evidence uncovered by the IG, a strong case can be made that now-former Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle should have been summarily fired rather than allowed to resign and slink away with no accountability.

And there are a bunch of other senior execs at the Secret Service who should be facing unpleasant consequences for their actions, as described by the IG. Find out why in my latest PJ Media column.