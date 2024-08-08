SO I’M A BIT MORE THAN HALFWAY THROUGH S.M. STIRLING’S TO TURN THE TIDE, a time travel novel in the vein of H. Beam Piper or L. Sprague de Camp. It’s a delightful page turner and I recommend it. I like that another American time-traveler, whom some of you may remember from Harry Turtledove’s Household Gods, makes an appearance too.