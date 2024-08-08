TWO TIER BRITAIN:
Why is it Hindus can be mob attacked by Islamists in Bangladesh (happening now)
Why is it Christians can be slaughtered by Islamists in Africa (happening now)
Why is it Jews can be attacked by Islamic terrorists (happening now)
But if you say something you are an Islamophobe?
— David Collier (@mishtal) August 6, 2024
Kind of funny. They say there is no two tier policing..
Mass march in London with lots of visible support for Hamas / terrorism / violence / intifadas and wiping out Israel
The police stand and watch.
One guy holds up a 'Hamas are terrorists' banner.
And he gets arrested.
— David Collier (@mishtal) August 7, 2024
Police liaison officer: “If there are any weapons or anything like that, then what I would do is discard them at the mosque. If there’s any weapons, get rid of them. We are not going to arrest anybody. Is that alright?” https://t.co/kfsuL42vhT
— Douglas Murray (@DouglasKMurray) August 7, 2024
The ruling class fears the normies. That’s because the ruling class knows that if the normies figure out what’s been done to them they’ll hang the ruling class from lampposts en masse.