JOHN LUCAS: A Combat Veteran’s View of Tim Walz’s Lies About His Military Service: Three examples of would-be Vice President Tim Waltz’s disregard of fundamental military ethos and values. “I cannot overstate how fundamental it is to the military ethos that a leader will be with his soldiers during times of danger. . . . So, when you see Walz, Harris and their rah-rah supporters in the ancien régime press touting Walz’s patriotic military service, remember this: It is all a PR scam.”