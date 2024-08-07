LOL: ‘Go Communist Immediately’: The Stunning Fumble That Re-Opened the Definition Fight. “Republicans have seized a moment in this election cycle largely handed to them by the Kamala Harris campaign. By picking a relatively obscure governor as a running mate, Democrats handed Donald Trump and the GOP a golden opportunity to redefine their opposition.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.