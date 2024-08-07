UNCLE OF HAMAS HOSTAGE SAYS FORCE IS THE ONLY SOLUTION: The incessant drumbeat in the Mainstream Media and among Washington politicians (mostly but not entirely Democrats) is that a negotiated ceasefire is the only way to liberate the dozens of Israelis and a handful of Americans being held by Hamas.

Not so declares Shimon Or, uncle to hostage Avinatan Or, according to Richard Pollock, whose latest Substack column ought to be mandatory reading for every member of Congress, every Biden administration political appointee and every Washington-based journalist.