AMERICAN STASI: Matt Taibbi: American Stasi: Tulsi Gabbard Confirms “Quiet Skies” Nightmare. “Placed on a terror watch list, the former Hawaii congresswoman and her husband were tailed by Air Marshals and bomb dogs. ‘Unconstitutional on every level,’ she says. ‘And I’m not the only one.'”
