UKRAINE? OH, RIGHT:

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have launched a up to 25K, or small NATO Corps sized, incursion into the Kursk Oblast that is moving between 7 & 10 km a day.

AFU Bde have between 4 to 9 battalions per brigade with 6 Bn as average, so ~18 Bn seem involved.

AFU's Strategic raid🧵

1/ pic.twitter.com/BiqBCtesoH

— Trent Telenko (@TrentTelenko) August 7, 2024