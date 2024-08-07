UKRAINE? OH, RIGHT:
The Armed Forces of Ukraine have launched a up to 25K, or small NATO Corps sized, incursion into the Kursk Oblast that is moving between 7 & 10 km a day.
AFU Bde have between 4 to 9 battalions per brigade with 6 Bn as average, so ~18 Bn seem involved.
AFU's Strategic raid🧵
This is a long thread about how the Ukrainians are doing air interdiction with drones the way the U.S. Air Force has traditionally done it with attack planes, at a fraction of the cost.