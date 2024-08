THEY HAVE LEARNED NOTHING AND FORGOTTEN NOTHING:

It’s like no one remembers how well “basket of Deplorables” went over.

And if your caveat is “oh, I’m just talking about Trump & Vance & not the voters” you do not understand the psychology of a voters mind.

They know you are calling them weird too. They can hear your code. https://t.co/b4rGBrdNOP

— ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) August 7, 2024