A FLEX WORTHY OF A TRUE MARINE:

JD Vance after physically walking up to Kamala Harris’ plane to ask why she’s hiding from reporters:

"Hopefully it's going to be my plane in a few months. I also thought you guys may get lonely, because the VP doesn't answer questions from reporters."pic.twitter.com/xmXBC16MSY

— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 7, 2024