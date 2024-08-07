“STUDENT ACTIVISTS” LOSING CLOUT: Harvard Will Not Remove Sackler Name From Art Museum and Campus Building.
Appeasing “activists” has not worked out well for Harvard, or for anywhere else much.
“STUDENT ACTIVISTS” LOSING CLOUT: Harvard Will Not Remove Sackler Name From Art Museum and Campus Building.
Appeasing “activists” has not worked out well for Harvard, or for anywhere else much.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.