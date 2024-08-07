AT LEAST JOHN KERRY ACTUALLY WENT TO VIETNAM:
The Tim Walz Stolen Valor story goes back to the beginning of his political career.
He quit the military in 05, leaving his Battalion to go to Iraq w/out him.
Months later, he ran for Congress, telling media he just returned from fighting the war on terror.
Receipts to follow.
— Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) August 7, 2024
.@JDVance: “You know what really bothers me about Tim Walz?… When the United States of America asked me to go to Iraq to serve my country, I did it… When Tim Walz was asked by his country to go to Iraq… he dropped out.”
pic.twitter.com/y2GWwjlqcm
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 7, 2024
Absolutely disgusting. https://t.co/dbLZaM6n6K
— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 7, 2024