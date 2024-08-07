AT LEAST JOHN KERRY ACTUALLY WENT TO VIETNAM:

The Tim Walz Stolen Valor story goes back to the beginning of his political career.

He quit the military in 05, leaving his Battalion to go to Iraq w/out him.

Months later, he ran for Congress, telling media he just returned from fighting the war on terror.

Receipts to follow.

— Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) August 7, 2024