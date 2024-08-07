ANTISEMITISM IN THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY:
Van Jones admits that Kamala picking Walz was her "caving in to some of these darker parts in the party" in terms of appeasing "anti-Jewish bigots" that have "gotten marbled into this party." pic.twitter.com/UTspmYkFfF
— Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) August 6, 2024
This is who’s basically in charge now, the Democratic Socialists of America:
Our demands remain the same: Harris must call for an immediate ceasefire in Palestine and put in place an embargo on all arms to Israel.
— DSA (@DemSocialists) August 6, 2024