ANTISEMITISM IN THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY:

Van Jones admits that Kamala picking Walz was her "caving in to some of these darker parts in the party" in terms of appeasing "anti-Jewish bigots" that have "gotten marbled into this party." pic.twitter.com/UTspmYkFfF — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) August 6, 2024

This is who’s basically in charge now, the Democratic Socialists of America: