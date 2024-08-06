WOEING: Shock Revelation: Starliner Can’t Undock From Space Station Safely.

Nobody is saying why, exactly, Boeing rewrote the software in such a way that it can’t do something as simple as undocking from the International Space Station, but as you will recall the first unmanned flight of the spacecraft was an utter disaster, plagued by software issues that prevented it from reaching the station at all.

The next flight, too, was unmanned, and managed to dock and undock from the station, and while not perfect by any means it managed to accomplish its mission.

So Boeing changed up the software to ensure it couldn’t the next time?

What are they, the Secret Service or something?