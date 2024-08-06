PROF. ROB NATELSON: United States v. Abbott and State War Powers.

Mr. Hyman and I investigated the Founding-era meaning of “invasion” and “invaded” to determine if, as three U.S. appeals courts have opined, those terms were limited to formal attacks by foreign military forces. We found they certainly were not. Both 18th century dictionaries and contemporaneous usage supported definitions broad enough to encompass peaceful but unauthorized cross-border incursions that resulted in damage. For example, in the years before the Constitution was written, both Benjamin Franklin and Pennsylvania officials referred to a peaceful but unauthorized wave of immigration into their state as an “invasion.”

We also learned that during the Founding era, migrants entering a country illegally were considered, or treated as, “alien enemies.” They were not accorded the same rights as “alien friends.” It made no difference whether an illegal migrants’ country of origin was friendly or hostile.