THE FOURTH CIRCUIT IS NO FRIEND TO LIBERTY THESE DAYS: 4th Circuit Upholds Maryland’s ‘Assault Weapons’ Ban, Says ARs ‘Ill-Suited for Self-Defense.
Also, that’s ridiculous.
