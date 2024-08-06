YOU’LL DESERVE “RAMPAGING MOBS” IF YOU’RE DUMB ENOUGH TO DO THAT:

🚨Did Jaimie Raskin just reveal Democrats’ plan? “It's gonna be up to us on January 6, 2025 to tell the rampaging Trump mobs that he's disqualified… We need bodyguards for everybody and Civil War conditions,” pic.twitter.com/1aVFAOWIZF — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 6, 2024

And I hope your bodyguards are the finest the Secret Service has to offer. . . .

I suspect that this is just red meat for gullible Dems, and I also suspect that President Vance wouldn’t be any more congenial to Cong. Raskin. But is this an indicator that they expect Trump to win?