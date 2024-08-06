POOR JOSH SHAPIRO, PUBLICLY ABANDONED HIS PRINCIPLES AND HIS RELIGION FOR NOTHING: Kamala Picks Walz.
UPDATE: No Jews Allowed. “Josh Shapiro is a popular governor in a swing state with eighteen electoral college votes. But he is Jewish.”
POOR JOSH SHAPIRO, PUBLICLY ABANDONED HIS PRINCIPLES AND HIS RELIGION FOR NOTHING: Kamala Picks Walz.
UPDATE: No Jews Allowed. “Josh Shapiro is a popular governor in a swing state with eighteen electoral college votes. But he is Jewish.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.