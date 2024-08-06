1. THEY SUCK. Thoughts on the Secret Service. “I think it is now established beyond doubt that the Secret Service is stonewalling the investigation into the Trump assassination attempt. Information has been dribbling out, and every bit of it looks horrible. . . . If this had happened in any other state–say Mexico, Brazil, Chile, or Serbia, would you even wonder whether incompetence was the cause or default to the explanation that the incompetence was a cover for something more sinister?”