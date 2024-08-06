CAUGHT WITH HAND IN COOKIE JAR THEY CONFESS TO LIKING COOKIES: UNRWA Finally Makes a Big Admission.
AND: UN admits nine UNRWA staffers ‘may have been involved’ in Oct. 7 attack on Israel.
UN out of the US, US out of the UN.
