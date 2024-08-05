EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY:
Now remember, complaining about losing 20% of your wealth overnight means you hate black women.
— The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) August 5, 2024
EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY:
Now remember, complaining about losing 20% of your wealth overnight means you hate black women.
— The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) August 5, 2024
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.