STOP THE STEAL! Evidence Shows Maduro Lost the Election (But It May Not Matter). “TThis was a blowout; however, Maduro remains in control of the domestic media, the Supreme Court and the military which means he can lie and bully people into compliance. And that’s what he has been doing. Anyone refusing to go along with this stolen election is labeled a ‘fascist’ and hundreds of people have been arrested for protesting the results.”

The path out of socialism here doesn’t lead through the ballot box. And where would Maduro get the idea that it’s okay to call his opponents fascists and arrest people protesting the election results?