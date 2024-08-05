ANTISEMITISM, THY NAME IS “DEMOCRATS:”
Let's guess the Democrats don't really want a convention story line of "pro-Palestinian protesters angry." https://t.co/acy1AdlFJi
— Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) August 5, 2024
ANTISEMITISM, THY NAME IS “DEMOCRATS:”
Let's guess the Democrats don't really want a convention story line of "pro-Palestinian protesters angry." https://t.co/acy1AdlFJi
— Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) August 5, 2024
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.