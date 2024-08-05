HEY, IT WORKED FOR BIDEN AND HE COULDN’T SPEAK COHERENTLY EITHER: Harris’s basement campaign. “So far Vice President Harris has been running a tightly scripted campaign that puts the clamps on her deep thoughts. Adjusted for circumstances, her campaign resembles then candidate Biden’s basement campaign of 2020. In Biden’s case, the basement literally kept him out of view. In Harris’ case, the campaign is to keep her formerly expressed public policy views out of view. David Deavel expands on my thoughts in the AMAC column ‘Media Lets Kamala Do Another Basement Campaign.’ Harris’s public policy views cannot withstand scrutiny. Although they [ ] essentially reflect the orthodoxy of the Democratic Party, they are stupid and unpopular.”