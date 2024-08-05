NO, LET’S SPEAK PLAINLY: IT’S NOT ANTI-IMMIGRATION. IT’S ANTI-FLOOD-OF-IMMIGRATION WITH NO ASSIMILATION: Murder of Three Young Girls at Dance Class Leads to Anti-Immigration Revolt in UK.

It’s anti so called refugees who behave like invaders and strain every single thread of the social safety net. (Which shouldn’t exist, but that’s besides the point.) It’s anti destruction of the west by blinkered elites who don’t believe in culture and think humans are widgets.

And it’s coming here. And there, and everywhere across the West. Because unlike the elites, we’re not wedded to suicide. At some point, the last nerve snaps. And then the rough music plays.