COLLEGIALITY AND THE SUPREME COURT: “Of late, Justice Kagan has been pushing the latter conception of collegiality–that it entails having an open mind, and a willingness to be persuaded. I have to imagine this push is part of her effort to corral Justice Barrett’s votes at every opportunity. If there is any common thread with Joan Biskupic’s reporting, is that Justice Kagan flipped Justice Barrett in several cases. I’ve yet to see any indication that a conservative Justice has flipped a liberal member of the court to reach a conservative outcome. Flipping is not ambidextrous–it only works on the left.”