THEY AREN’T SUPPOSED TO NOTICE THIS KIND OF HATE AND BIGOTRY: UW-Milwaukee suspends pro-Palestine student groups after they said Hillel, other Israel-supporting groups will be ‘treated’ as ‘extremist criminals:’ The University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee has suspended five pro-Palestine student organizations after they posted intimidating and anti-Semitic messages targeting Jewish groups on Instagram.”
