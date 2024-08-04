EVEN ZUCK WILL NOTICE THIS: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Wins $1.4 Billion Settlement. “Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton recently announced that he won a $1.4 billion settlement from Meta, the parent company of Facebook, over privacy-related issues dealing with Facebook acquiring Texan users’ facial and biometric data without their knowledge or getting their consent.”
