DOESN’T THAT MAKE THEM LEGITIMATE TARGETS? NYU anti-Israel group says it will ’embrace’ tactics of an ‘armed struggle’ to achieve goals: ‘NYU will respond to any threat or use of violence swiftly, decisively, and severely,’ the school wrote. “The anti-Israel activists pushed back on the university’s condemnation, alleging their statement was ‘misread.’” Nah, they just assumed the usual culture of impunity.