ICYMI, JAMIE RASKIN BUSTED BY COMMUNITY NOTES:

The democratic world must stand up for the rule of law in Venezuela and oppose Maduro’s assault on the electoral process and free speech. The right-wing attack on democratic institutions anywhere is a threat to freedom everywhere. https://t.co/AjKOgvtAGz

— Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) August 2, 2024