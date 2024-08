EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: U.S. labor market weakens, stocks plunge.

A friend suggests that this is about to roar out as the big election issue despite all the efforts of Democrats and the legacy press — but I repeat myself — to kill it. “People have been sour on the economy for awhile but if it’s getting harder for legacy media to direct people away from believing their lyin’ eyes, that could complicate the Kamala snow job they are currently trying to produce.”