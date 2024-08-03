REMEMBER THE ‘AMERICAN TALIBAN,’ JOHN WALKER LINDH? If you do, you may also recognize the name of one of Vice President Kamala Harris’ new advisors, Tony West. The Washington Free Beacon’s Adam Kredo remembers all of this stuff and, among much else, his latest report suggests being a Far-Left radical is a Harris family affair.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.