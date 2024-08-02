MAY YOU LIVE IN INTERESTING TIMES:
A source has just tipped me off to this:
The Russian Gelix Airlines, which specializes in arms transport, has just landed in Tehran. pic.twitter.com/aJdwlrZpt1
— Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 2, 2024
