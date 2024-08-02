VDARE.COM SHUTTING DOWN AS A RESULT OF LAWFARE. Its current homepage tells a harrowing tale of how government and corporations collaborated to wipe a website off the Internet, free speech be damned. I don’t know enough about the site to opine on its content, and I also know that doesn’t matter. We should be very angry that our institutions enable and engage in this cowardly silencing behavior–and wonder who else they’re silencing today.