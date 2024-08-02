CONSEQUENCES: Acquitted former student sues 15 groups for defamation after they called him a rapist: Experienced prosecutor should have known better than to call an acquitted person a rapist, filing says. “Saifullah Khan is suing fifteen organizations including the National Women’s Law Center, the Fierberg National Law Group, and the National Crime Victim Law Institute, along with attorney Jennifer Becker, for ‘defamation, false light, negligent infliction of emotional distress, and abuse of process action.’ Khan (pictured) is seeking both compensatory and punitive damages.”