THE BIRTH DEARTH: Why fewer people are choosing to have kids. “There were many reasons why people said they didn’t have kids, including financial concerns, infertility, or that it just didn’t happen, according to the research. For people younger than 50, the top reason reported for not having children was that they don’t want to.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.